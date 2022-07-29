3 reasons why Theory should wait to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase: A different target, Unpredictability in WWE

WWE's Money in the Bank is as unique and exciting as the Royal Rumble. At MITB, two lucky stars earn future title shots by winning the briefcase.

Most winners have made good on their Money in the Bank victory. However, winning doesn't always mean a star will succeed when cashing in. Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, John Cena, and Damien Sandow failed.

WWE added a Women's Money in the Bank Match in 2017. With two winners, the plans have been slightly altered.

Every female winner since 2018 has become a champion within a day of capturing the briefcase. Alexa Bliss, Bayley & Liv Morgan cashed in on the same night they won the Money in the Bank contract.

Asuka was awarded the RAW Women's Title the next night on RAW due to Becky Lynch's pregnancy. Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her case a day later on RAW.

When it comes to men, they've been booked to hold the case longer than women. Big E waited a few months, while Otis didn't use his case until a month before WrestleMania 37.

Morgan has already cashed in her contract. Should Theory do the same or delay the attempt? Here are three reasons why he should wait to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

3. Two Money in the Bank cash-ins so close together aren't as effective

Morgan cashed in her case to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Her rematch with Ronda Rousey will take place at SummerSlam.

Female winners have traditionally cashed in before male winners. Some cash-ins, like Morgan and Nikki A.S.H., are to set up programs for SummerSlam.

If Theory does indeed cash in at SummerSlam, both contracts will be used within one month of winning. The same thing happening close together lessens the importance of each moment.

There's a reason why Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble happens yearly. These moments are special. Theory should hold onto his briefcase for a few months. He has plenty of time to concoct his plan of attack.

2. Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins would be better prey if they win the Unified Championship

Roman Reigns is the top WWE Superstar. The Tribal Chief is Reigns' most effective character. He's held the Universal Title for nearly two years and is the Unified WWE Champion.

WWE needs refreshment. Both Reigns and The Usos are the longest-reigning titleholders in WWE. It's time for other stars like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Seth Rollins to get a chance. They've carried WWE while Reigns has been the Unified Champion.

McIntyre has battled The Bloodline but hasn't received a title shot. McIntyre might be next in line to earn a title shot for the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. One of the stars mentioned above should be the next double champion. Since these stars don't have a team like The Usos watching their backs, they would be easier prey for Theory.

Theory outfoxed Riddle, Rollins, and McIntyre at MITB to win the briefcase. He could cash in on Reigns or Lesnar but might get more heat if he's successful by cashing in on McIntyre or a different star.

1. Waiting to cash-in increases the air of unpredictability

Rollins waited to cash in, leading to one of the most memorable moments in WWE history!

One thing WWE lacks is unpredictability. There have been a few moments, like when Lesnar and Becky Lynch made surprise returns at SummerSlam 2021. Morgan's title win was also a well-received moment.

For the most part, WWE books bouts and champions safely. There are usually many rematches. To keep things fresh, Theory should wait to use his contract. Theory claimed he'd cash in at SummerSlam, but it might be a bluff.

Keeping the Money in the Bank briefcase active provides WWE with an easy angle to book. The briefcase holder can taunt the titleholder each week before cashing in.

It keeps the champions on their toes while making the contract-holder seem dangerous. While that's usually how WWE books briefcase winners, Theory should plot his move and wait to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

