A stacked roster; evolution - 4 reasons why WWE should create a Trios Championship

One thing that differs between AEW and WWE is that the latter has traditionally stayed away from adding a lot of new titles. The Universal title was a necessity due to the 2016 brand split. The 24/7 Championship, however, is more of a comedy device than a prestigious belt.

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles are also a relatively new creation. The women's roster has grown so much over the last decade that the company was able to support a second title for women on the main roster.

Meanwhile, AEW started with the three usual titles in a promotion - a World, Women's, and Tag Team titles - but it hasn't stopped piling on with more belts.

The promotion has already added secondary titles like the TNT and TBS Championships. Soon after, the All-Atlantic title and the Trios Championships were added. AEW adding trios titles made sense due to its ties with NJPW, Ring of Honor, and AAA.

WWE adding a set of trios titles, however, would be seen as a move out of the box. Should the big promotion add another set of championships to its roster? Here are four reasons why the answer is yes.

#4 It displays the evolution of WWE under Triple H

Triple H helped women's wrestling get a bigger spotlight in NXT

The Game has already made his mark on WWE since replacing Mr. McMahon. He's replenished both rosters with new and returning stars like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Legado Del Fantasma, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

He's also invested in having longer matches - many of the recent opening bouts on SmackDown have been nearly 20 minutes long. The opening contest between Sami Zayn and Kofi Kingston on the latest SmackDown exemplifies this.

Another huge mark Triple H could make is to add a different set of titles. He is clearly a fan of the independent scene, and such titles are used in promotions outside of WWE.

The Game could showcase the evolution of the company by adding a Championship that hasn't ever been part of the promotion.

#3 Mixed trios could exist with a set of Trios titles

Judgment Day has become one of the top factions on RAW

Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma are two examples of factions that have female members. Hit Row also has B-Fab along with Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla.

While WWE has stayed away from inter-gender teams in the past, it has had the Mixed Match Challenge. During storylines this year, both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey got physical with male performers.

Lucha Underground did this wonderfully during its four years. Performers like Ivelisse and Sexy Star won the Trios titles alongside male competitors. With so much change in wrestling and society, having men and women as champions simultaneously would be another sign of WWE's evolution.

#2 Lesser-pushed stars could get a shot at a championship

Mustafa Ali is talented but has yet to taste gold

Winning a Championship in WWE became even harder earlier this year. The Universal and WWE titles were unified, as were the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team belts.

While it was already hard to win a Championship in WWE, taking two titles off the table made it all the harder for the rest of the roster. With one tag team Championship, would Alpha Academy or RK-Bro have been titleholders?

Adding a set of Trios titles would allow talented stars who may not be pushed - like Chad Gable, Mustafa Ali, and others - a shot at holding a title. The Bloodline doesn't need all of the gold; it has already cemented its legacy. With another set of belts, different stars can represent the company.

#1 The roster is restocked and full of current trios

After last year's Draft, SmackDown was in rough shape. The two top stars on the blue brand were Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Reigns ran through every challenger and eventually did the same with McIntyre. A lot of that came due to roster cuts in 2020 and 2021.

Now that Triple H is in charge, he's brought back plenty of stars, thus replenishing SmackDown back to a workable roster while adding depth to RAW.

Many of the returning and debuting Superstars are in factions. Legado Del Fantasma recently made their main-roster debut. The Good Brothers returned to back up AJ Styles last week on RAW.

Imperium recently became a trio, while the Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes can both field three-person squads. The roster is now so stocked with talent that it can support a set of Trios titles.

