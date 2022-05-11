2 reasons WWE shouldn't unify the Tag Team Championships and 2 why they should

WWE dropped a bombshell a couple of weeks ago when they announced that The Usos would battle RK-Bro in a Tag Team Championship Unification match. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions were set to fight their RAW counterparts in a Winner-Take-All matchup with both sets of titles on the line at WrestleMania Backlash.

However, WWE did a U-turn on said plans and added Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to either side. The result was a mega six-man tag team match that was stupendous to watch and ended with The Bloodline prevailing.

Given RK-Bro's address on RAW following the loss, they very much want the unification match to go ahead. The company promoted it extensively before applying the brakes, but everything points to it taking place somewhere down the road. Whether or not it is good for the product is still up for debate.

On that note, here are two reasons why WWE shouldn't unify the tag team titles and two reasons why they should.

#4. Why WWE shouldn't unify the tag team titles: One team's momentum will be destroyed

One of the two teams will be in danger of losing everything

In every wrestling match, there is a definitive winner and a definitive loser more often than not. However, in high-stakes matchups, the loser not only eats defeat, but is also in danger of losing momentum.

The same applies to The Usos vs. RK-Bro. Whichever team wins will become the Unified Tag Team Champion and rule over both sets of tag divisions. However, whoever takes the L might never recover from it. Both teams are white-hot and riding all the momentum in the world, but a unification match could spell doom for one of them.

#3. Why they should unify the tag team titles: It will keep the consistency after the world title unification

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship. He is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and a titleholder who reigns over both SmackDown and RAW.

We have no idea if Reigns' victory means Vince McMahon and company are considering the end of the brand split or something along those lines. However, the situation is currently such that there is a unified top champion, but two separate tag team champions.

WWE should keep the consistency going and have the two tag team champions lock horns in a unification match. One tag team ruling over both brands would be in line with the world championship situation.

#2. Why they shouldn't unify the tag team titles: There is no certainty on Roman Reigns' world title situation

No one knows what direction the company will go in when it comes to the world titles

The argument against the previous point is that since Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, there has been nothing to suggest that he is defending his title against the superstars of both brands. In fact, he hasn't even defended the title since his WrestleMania 38 win.

That means there is little to no clarity on how the world championship situation works. Will Reigns only defend against SmackDown Superstars, and what happens to the RAW roster if that is the case? Will he pull double duty at every premium live event and defend his title against all comers? These are all questions that are yet to be answered.

If the company unifies the tag team titles, the same confusion will ensue in the tag team division. That would be far from ideal, and as such, they would be wise to keep the tag team titles separate.

#1. Why they should unify the tag team titles: It would make more history

The title-for-title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was in the company's words, "the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time." It was a history-making match for WWE and one that altered the landscape of the show as fans knew it.

While it won't be on the same level as the World Championship unification, the company can create more history if they book a tag team title unification match. They also have at their disposal two top tag teams to make the match as big as they can, making it a no-brainer in many ways.

Given the positive reactions fans gave to The Usos and RK-Bro from the minute the unification match was brought up, there is no doubt that it is a match everyone wants to see. WWE would be wise to cash in and give everyone what they want.

Edited by Prem Deshpande