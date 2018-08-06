Opinion: How SummerSlam 2017 Could Have Been Booked

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 775 // 06 Aug 2018, 16:42 IST

SummerSlam 2017 was a mixed bag.

We are almost a year removed from SummerSlam 2017 and last year's SummerSlam is still fresh in our memories. Last year's edition of SummerSlam was marred by controversial booking decisions that drew the ire of fans. SummerSlam 2017 had a match card that could have easily outclassed Wrestlemania 33 and the previous edition of SummerSlam, but it was a huge let-down. Here's a look at how WWE should have booked last year's SummerSlam.

First of all, WWE made a huge mistake by putting The Usos and The New Day on the pre-show. It was a solid match of the year candidate that had every right to be on the main show. WWE made another colossal mistake by not booking an Intercontinental title match on the show. The champion, i.e The Miz, along the Miztourage took on Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boys in a throwaway match in front of an empty crowd. Furthermore, leaving talented names like Charlotte and Sami Zayn did the show no favors. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens should've had a hardcore stipulation attached to their underwhelming match.

Second of all, Big Cass Vs Big Show was a bore-fest. The crowd was dead for this match and no one was hyped. The same can be said for Randy Orton Vs Rusev and fans were stunned at Rusev's burial too. Rusev should have at least put up a fight against Orton. These two matches shouldn't have been on the main show. The Usos Vs The New Day in a Tornado match would have been more worthy of that spot. Akira Tozawa Vs Neville should have been on the main show as well.

Third of all, Baron Corbin losing to John Cena signaled the end of Corbin's push, which was disturbing to witness. Corbin just lost his Mitb briefcase because of Cena and a win over Cena would've been a great consolation prize, but it wasn't meant to be.

Fourthly, Jinder Mahal's win over Shinsuke Nakamura was atrocious. The match was terrible, but Jinder pinning Nakamura was painful to watch the most. Nakamura Vs Jinder for the WWE title had no right to be on SummerSlam, the match shouldn't have ever happened.

Lastly and most importantly, Lesnar shouldn't have left with the Universal title. If Lesnar had lost that match, he would have been gone from the WWE. Lesnar was already keen on returning to UFC and WWE should have let him go last year. Fans were red-hot on Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman at that time. Fans would have been absolutely ecstatic if either of the two afore-mentioned behemoths had won.

WWE did get some things right last year too. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose winning received a great response and kick-started a series of awesome matches between them and The Bar. Finn Balor defeating Bray Wyatt was great to watch. Natalya winning the Women's championship was a true shocker and her title run was long overdue. Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss had a fun match and Banks' title win was cool to watch.

SummerSlam 2017 was a mixed bag with good and bad booking decisions. What did you think about SummerSlam 2017?

