Deebo Samuel trade rumors: Patriots hold preliminary discussions over blockbuster trade to aid Drake Maye

Could San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel be traded today?

After the 49ers failed to trade either of their two star receivers (Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk), reports surfaced that the New England Patriots have had preliminary discussions about acquiring Samuel.

NFL insider Josina Anderson shared the news this morning while noting that the compensation for a trade may be off between the two clubs.

Anderson tweeted:

"I'm told the #Patriots had preliminary trade discussions on #49ers WR Deebo Samuel prior to the NFL Draft, per source. In general, when teams explore potential transactions with other clubs, finding middle ground on compensation can be challenging. There are always many considerable factors on why the price should possibly be one thing, or another."

It's been known for a while that the 49ers had trade talks surrounding Aiyuk and Samuel.

Many people thought one of the two wideouts would have been traded last night. Still, there is the possibility that a team makes a trade early tonight to acquire one of the two playmakers.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with $58.1 million guaranteed with the 49ers. Brandon Aiyuk is eligible for a contract extension and trading Samuel could help in the process.

What would a Deebo Samuel trade look like for the Patriots?

Deebo Samuel during San Francisco 49ers v New England Patriots

The belief is that the San Francisco 49ers won't get a first-round pick in return for either of their star receivers if a trade happens. That would have likely happened last night.

The New England Patriots hold the 34th overall pick, (the second pick in the second round) and even that seems like a steep asking price to send the 49ers. The Patriots hold the fourth overall pick in the third round (pick No. 68) and they could package that pick with another mid-round pick in this year's draft or next year's draft for Samuel.

The trade would benefit both teams. The Patriots would add a top wide receiver in the NFL while bringing in a guy to help develop Drake Maye.

The 49ers would clear much-needed cap space and would likely be able to retain Aiyuk. They used their 31st overall pick last night to draft Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who could end up replacing either Samuel or Aiyuk.