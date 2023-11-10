Recent departure from AEW to sign with WWE in surprise twist? Exploring the possibility

Wrestling fans have grown used to seeing former WWE stars show up in AEW. Various names have jumped ship, either due to being released by Vince McMahon when he ran the promotion or to start a new chapter in their career.

There's a chance that the opposite could come true now, however. Allie, aka The Bunny, has been removed from the AEW roster page. It has since been confirmed that the Tony Khan-led promotion and the talented performer have mutually agreed to part ways.

With Allie now a free agent, she could end up anywhere. She could return to TNA Wrestling, her former home. The Bunny could also appear for MLW or NWA, two promotions trying to build up their women's divisions. Perhaps the most intriguing move could be if Triple H signs Allie to a WWE contract.

WWE is known for having several flourishing women's divisions, especially under the watchful eye of Triple H. Shawn Michaels, who works under The Game, has done a particularly masterful job with the women's division on NXT.

Allie could add veteran experience to the white & gold brand or join a stacked RAW roster. SmackDown is the smallest of the women's rosters in the company, so joining the company to move to the blue brand could prove to be beneficial.

Other former AEW stars are excelling in WWE

While there was a time when wrestling fans mostly saw WWE stars joining All Elite Wrestling, the tides have begun to turn over the course of the past year or so. A handful of AEW talent have made their way to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Cody Rhodes was the first to make the jump. In 2022, he moved over to the Stamford-based promotion and has been a top star with the promotion ever since. Getting the rocket strapped to his back as likely encouraged others to join the promotion.

William Regal, someone who used to work for WWE prior to his time in AEW, also returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. Unlike others, his work is behind the scenes, and he's yet to appear on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

The other two major jumps are stars brand new to the company. Jade Cargill and Lexis King have both debuted on television over the course of the past month or two.

King is set to be part of the NXT brand moving forward, while Jade's future isn't yet revealed. Could Allie join these former AEW stars and be signed by Triple H? For now, only time will tell.

