Recent departure, personal angle - 4 Signs that AJ Lee is heading back to WWE 

AJ Lee is one of the best-known former female wrestlers in the world and someone that the WWE Universe has been pushing to return for almost a decade.

Lee is married to current WWE Superstar CM Punk, and following his return to the company back in November, the rumors of Lee following him back to her former employer have escalated.

While Lee hasn't wrestled for almost nine years, there have seemingly been a few signs in recent weeks pushing toward her potential return.

#4. She fits perfectly into current WWE storyline

AJ Lee's final appearance on WWE RAW saw her wearing Bayley's shirt while the former Women's Champion was still working her way through the ranks in NXT. The two women have been close friends ever since.

Bayley currently finds herself at a disadvantage ahead of WrestleMania since she has the whole of Damage CTRL to fight off with only Naomi as an ally. Since Charlotte is injured, Becky Lynch is on RAW, and Sasha Banks is in AEW, Bayley has no allies left in WWE and is in dire need of AJ Lee at the moment.

#3. She recently departed Women of Wrestling

AJ Lee left the wrestling business when she retired from WWE back in 2015, but she has since returned as an executive producer for Women of Wrestling. Lee worked for the company from 2021 until August 2023, when she announced that she was leaving when her contract expired.

This was just a few months before CM Punk returned to WWE, and there could have been a plan for her to follow before his injury. Lee departing WOW means that she is now free to return when the story calls for her.

#2. AJ Lee recently returned to the ring

The rumors of AJ Lee's WWE return reached a new level ahead of The Royal Rumble after Lee shared a few images that showed she was back in the ring and able to bump before filming Heels with her husband.

Lee shared a video of her wrestling with her husband and showed that she could bump and still perform her Black Widow, which led to many fans believing that she was testing the water ahead of a return.

#1. CM Punk's storyline

CM Punk returned to WWE back in November and the first storyline he was handed was against Seth Rollins. The two men have no love for each other and were set to main event WrestleMania before Punk's injury.

Punk has since been sidelined, and it's unclear if he will pick up his story with Rollins again when he returns or go straight for Drew McIntyre, who is the man who injured him and has since been bragging about it. If he picks up the story with Rollins, who is married to one of the most powerful female wrestlers in the company, it could lead to a tag team story between the two real-life couples.

Given the amount of time she has spent out of the ring, a tag team feud could be the best way for Lee to return. Furthermore, a match against Becky Lynch would be a dream for both women.

