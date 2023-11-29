Recent development on RAW to lead to removal of a Judgment Day member? Exploring the possibility

On Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest are growing to become one of the most dominant Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in recent history. In the last few weeks, the duo has successfully defended their titles on multiple occasions.

While everything seems to be going well for Damian and Finn, there is a chance they might face a huge roadblock, which could lead to the removal of the Senor Money in the Bank from the faction. On the latest edition of RAW, Creed Brothers won a tag team turmoil match and are set to challenge Priest and Balor for the championship.

Currently, there is no word on when this title match will take place, but WWE could book an angle that could show Damian messing up during the bout, and cause The Judgment Day to lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Priest messing up can be attributed to his not being in the right state of mind since losing at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Expand Tweet

This potential loss against The Creed Brothers could lead to Damian Priest's removal from The Judgment Day. While the angle is speculative, it will benefit the 41-year-old since he can pursue a singles career and potentially cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

WWE veteran criticizes The Judgment Day for their recent performance on RAW

Over the last few months, The Judgment Day has heavily dominated WWE RAW. From start to finish, the faction is involved in most segments and has earned immense popularity due to their performances. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo didn't enjoy one of the heel faction's recent backstage segments.

On the latest edition of the red brand, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh shared a backstage segment with R-Truth. Highlighting the same, Russo heavily criticized The Judgment Day on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it," said Russo. [From 28:26 - 28:45]

You can check out what Vince Russo said in the video below:

Whether the performance was liked or not, the faction will continue to dominate in the coming weeks.

With the addition of Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW, it will be worth observing how Triple H continues to book the heel faction. The next few weeks will be interesting on the red brand.