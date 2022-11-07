Recent Superstar return could be a sign of change in WWE - Reports

WWE is bringing in experienced talent like Emma to replenish their women's division.

Emma made her shocking return to the company on the October 28th edition of WWE SmackDown. Ronda Rousey has developed a new attitude after capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules.

Rousey was supposed to have an Open Challenge the previous week on the blue brand but delayed it because she felt that the fans didn't deserve it. Emma answered the Open Challenge and gave Ronda a solid match. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet eventually took control and won the match via submission.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Emma's return may be a sign of things to come. The company is focused on restocking the women's division with TV-ready talent. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Candice LeRae, and Emma have returned to the company in recent months.

Fightful reported that WWE had an interest in bringing Tegan Nox back as well. There were rumors of Chelsea Green returning to the company but she claimed to have independent bookings into March of next year when Fightful reached out to her.

Emma claims she has unfinished business in WWE

Emma took to Twitter after her return on SmackDown. She noted that she was heartbroken after being released from the company five years ago, but now her heart is full after her return.

The 33-year-old claimed that she had some unfinished business in the company:

"5 years ago today I was heartbroken feeling like my dream had come to an end. Today my heart is so full! I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support I have. You guys are the best. Now… I’ve got some unfinished business to take care of!" - tweeted Emma.

Emma was confronted by Xia Li on this past Friday's episode of the blue brand. Xia claimed that all Emma proved was that she was weak in her loss to Ronda Rousey. It will be interesting to see how Emma responds on this Friday's SmackDown.

