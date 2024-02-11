Recent WWE debutant to be inserted into Elimination Chamber without qualifying? Analyzing possible twist

The Elimination Chamber 2024 will be marked as the final spot on the Road to WrestleMania 40. For those unaware, the international premium live event is set to broadcast live on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Talking about its match card, the Stamford-based company has already confirmed Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches.

The Women's Elimination Chamber card already saw Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch secure their respective spots after winning their qualifying matches. Additionally, the Stamford-based company has already announced other qualifying matches, which include a clash between Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton vs. Shotzi, and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega.

Despite all these qualifying matches, one spot is still left for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which is expected to be filled by Jade Cargill. However, the entry of Jade in this match might be done without even competing in a qualifying match. This potential belief arises due to the recent report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, which stated that Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany, and Jade Cargill will be the stars who will join Lynch and Belair in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

So, with Jade not being announced for any sort of qualifying match, it is likely that the company might directly insert her into the match. The potential scenario that might unfold could see either Cargill have a conversation with an authority figure, resulting in her getting a direct spot in this high-profile match, or the Stamford-based company could itself directly announce her entry into the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match as the final member.

In case you do not know, the winner of the match will face the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 40. Overall, it will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks, as we are just a few weeks away from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Which stars are qualified for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match?

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, the Stamford-based company announced that the winner of the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match would be facing the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Moreover, the show also witnessed a major development, with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton securing their spots for this match by winning in their respective qualifying matches. WWE has also announced more qualifying matches, which include Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, and LA Knight vs. Ivar.

The winner of each qualifying match will secure their spot and will join Orton and McIntyre as the participants for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Are you excited about the Elimination Chamber 2024?