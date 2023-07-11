Recent WWE move may have confirmed The Judgment Day's future; is a major twist coming?

WWE has been teasing The Judgment Day’s split for weeks. The growing differences between Finn Balor and Damian Priest have done nothing but cost both members their opportunities at the World Heavyweight Championship. The company’s latest move might just have confirmed the group’s future.

WWE dropped The Judgment Day’s new merchandise before RAW this week. The new T-shirt features all four members of the group, implying that the stable is stronger than ever, even though the reality of the situation seems much different.

The split was teased during the opening segment of RAW this week when Finn Balor blamed Damian Priest for the lingering issues between him and Seth Rollins. Balor's words forced Rhea Ripley to talk some sense into him.

It is worth mentioning that the Demon Prince had asked Priest if he intended to cash in his briefcase on him. The Archer of Infamy currently holds the Men’s Money in the Bank contract, which he won at the namesake event on July 1.

Priest tried to cash in his contract on Seth Rollins last Monday on RAW. However, a last-minute interference from Balor prevented him from taking advantage of a tired and beaten-up Rollins in the main event of the show.

The Judgment Day isn’t the only stable with internal problems on WWE RAW

Finn Balor’s group isn’t the only one with problems on the red brand. It seems there’s another top act that’s been having issues of its own lately. The group is none other than Imperium, and tonight, they might’ve subtly teased as split.

As seen on RAW this week, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci squared off against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in tag team action. It was Vinci who ate the pin, causing GUNTHER and Kaiser to abandon him on the ramp.

It remains to be seen if both The Judgment Day and Imperium will be able to sort out their differences.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes