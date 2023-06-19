The WWE United States Championship is one of the most prestigious belts in all of professional wrestling. Depending on when you consider the starting point of the belt to be, it has been around for 20 years or for, astoundingly, close to 50 years.

The belt wasn't originally in World Wrestling Entertainment, but instead Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, later Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling. The title was re-introduced under the World Wrestling Entertainment banner in 2003.

Austin Theory is the reigning United States Champion. This is his second time with the belt, having first won it in April 2022 and regaining it in November. Over 200 days later, A-Town's Finest is still holding the gold.

Still, 2023 is only half way over. This means that there is plenty of time for other stars to step up and win the gold. In fact, there are a number of deserving SmackDown wrestlers who deserve or outright need an opportunity to run as a champion. This article will look at those who absolutely must win the gold this year.

Below are four WWE stars who must become United States Champion before the end of 2023.

#4. Santos Escobar is ready for a push

chey ⚡️ @meloismone zelina vega and santos escobar are now both officially in the money in the bank matches, they DESERVE this sm zelina vega and santos escobar are now both officially in the money in the bank matches, they DESERVE this sm https://t.co/XxoXZR3FbQ

Santos Escobar is a veteran of the ring. He first began wrestling in Mexico back in 2000 when he was a teenager. He has since competed in Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling, NXT, and now Friday Night SmackDown.

The former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion is part of the Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. The group has become quite popular in a short period of time, in part due to the legendary Mysterio, but also thanks to the likes of Savio Vega, Carlito, and Bad Bunny.

Given Santos is part of a popular faction and is being groomed by Rey Mysterio to be a top lucha star, giving him gold sooner rather than later is important. Escobar needs a push and winning the United States Championship, even if for only a brief period of time, will show WWE's faith in him as a talent.

#3. Butch's time has come

Butch is one of WWE's most talented wrestlers. He first broke into the industry 16 years ago in 2007 and hasn't even turned 30 yet. Despite his young age, he's held two belts in the company: the United Kingdom Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The Bruiserweight is currently a member of The Brawling Brutes, a faction also featuring Sheamus and Ridge Holland. He's also set to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in England. There's also speculation that he may branch off from the group and return to being Pete Dunne sooner or later.

While Butch winning the briefcase seems unlikely, he could still make a splash in WWE by winning a mid-card championship. The United States Championship seems more likely, given that the Intercontinental Title is currently on Monday Night RAW. Could Butch make Theory tap out?

#2. Cameron Grimes was recently called up to WWE's main roster

Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown. He's been wrestling since 2009, but has been around pro wrestling for his entire life. His father was a pro wrestler known for his time with the OMEGA wrestling promotion ran by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The Carolina Caveman has won two belts during his time with WWE. He's a former and the final Million Dollar Champion, albeit the belt's status as a prestigious championship is dubious at best. He's also a former NXT North American Champion.

If Grimes has support from Triple H and other creative minds in World Wrestling Entertainment, he may win the coveted US Championship in short order. He beat Baron Corbin in a matter of seconds. Imagine if he did the same to Austin Theory and left with the prestigious main roster title?

#1. Grayson Waller can be as effective as Austin Theory

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is the least experienced WWE Superstar on this list. The Australian wrestler first broke into the business in 2017 where he wrestled on the Australian indie scene until signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021.

The cocky and brash star was one of the final cruiserweights introduced on 205 Live and later graduated to NXT. While he didn't hold a title on the black and gold brand, he did cement himself as a top star and as a credible title challenger. He was drafted to SmackDown earlier this year.

Now on the blue brand, Waller is yet to compete. Instead, he's mostly been hosting the Grayson Waller Effect talk show. While he's absolutely entertaining in the role, it may be wise for Waller to eventually compete and win a title. This will make the main roster fans to see him as a threat inside the ring and not just a smart-mouthed host.

