Recently released WWE writer reveals backstage details about Otis-Mandy Rose storyline

Otis and Mandy Rose's romance was one of the most popular storylines in WWE.

Andrea Listenberger is now going forward with her career outside WWE.

Tucker, Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville in WWE

Former WWE writer, Andrea Listenberger recently sat down with DS Shin of Ring The Belle and talked to her about her experience working with WWE. Listenberger talked about her time working with Otis and Tucker of the Heavy Machinery and Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. She was involved in crafting storylines for all four Superstars and they had a good time working together. Andrea Listenberger was credited with writing the storyline for Otis and Mandy Rose, that saw a push for both Superstars and made Otis even more popular than he had been before with the WWE Universe.

Lots of people getting let go at #WWE today and regrettably, I am one of them. But I'm proud of the work I've been able to do since starting in Dec., and glad that the storyline I worked on resonated with so many people. That's what writing is about for me. #OtisandMandyForever — Andrea Listenberger (@andrea_ml) April 15, 2020

Andrea Listenberger was among the many WWE staff and employees to be released from the company when WWE put forth their cost-cutting measures. However, she has moved on. During her time in WWE, Andrea was involved with working with Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose a lot. She said that both Mandy Rose and Deville had clear ideas about where they wanted their characters to go and she enjoyed working with them.

"I spent more time talking with them because I spent more time working with them on some stories I may or may not have something to do with. The cool thing with all of the performers is that they have a very clear view of where their character is and have some ideas on where they want their character to go. The collaboration process was really cool in that regard." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

She went on to talk about the extremely successful storyline with Otis and Mandy Rose. Shew said that she worked with Heavy Machinery as a tag team and they were all really professional with her. She went on to admit that Otis and Tucker, along with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and other WWE Superstars took her in and helped her when she was confronted with unfamiliar wrestling terms. All told, it appears that Andrea really enjoyed her time working with Mandy Rose, Otis, Tucker, and Sonya Deville and her backstage experience in WWE.

"I was really lucky to collaborate with them and also with Otis and Tucker. They're all very professional. They all have things that they want to accomplish, and it's an interesting dynamic to have that collaboration with a writer and talent. I felt lucky that they kind of took me in and didn't make fun of me too much when I might not have known certain wrestling terms right off the bat. They were very welcoming to me." (h/t Wrestling Inc)