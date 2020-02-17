Recently returned Superstar confirms new role in WWE

WWE

Former United States Champion MVP returned to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble, wrestling for the first time in 10 years on WWE television.

He wrestled on RAW a day later, losing to Rey Mysterio. During his recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran Superstar confirmed that he is now a backstage producer on WWE.

“Well, look, I'll say this. I'm gonna go ahead, I'm gonna give you the scoop. Whether or not I'll be seen on WWE television more has yet to be seen, because, you know, I don't make those decisions. I would definitely make myself available for an on-screen role in some capacity. But I'll be joining the team as a backstage producer, so, there's your scoop.” (H/T Fightful)

He said that retirement for pro wrestlers happens instantly, with the body giving signs of not being able to take the rigors of the business.

At this year's men's Royal Rumble match, MVP was one of the surprise entrants, but he didn't last long as he was thrown over the top by Brock Lesnar.

He wrestled Rey Mysterio the night after, while on last week's RAW, he resurrected The VIP Lounge, where Drew McIntyre was his guest.