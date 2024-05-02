Record-breaking star discloses blatant details about the pre-Paul Levesque/ Triple H Era: What did he say? 

Paul Levesque has taken the creative reins in WWE from Vince McMahon, and it's fair to say that the Triple H era has been a hit. The Game has put more emphasis on the pro wrestling side of things rather than promoting WWE as sports entertainment.

One star who has shined brightly during the Triple H era is Gunther. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history spent the majority of his 666-day reign under Paul Levesque's tutelage.

It was widely reported that The Ring General wasn't prepared to head to the United States years ago when NXT UK ended, and he explained this in an interview with Gorilla Position:

"One of the reasons why, for a long time I didn’t want to go to the US. The product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to be part of that. I am who I am and that’s what I can do best. A big part of that is I need to have my time in the ring and have that time to put on the matches I can put on. That chance would not be there under the old regime."

Gunther has put on many classics during the Triple H era. He lost his Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn in an acclaimed bout at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General also participated in a stellar triple-threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. Many regard this to be the best match not only for that weekend but also for the entire year.

However, Vince McMahon's era remained intact during Gunther's spell in NXT UK. The former WWE Chairman's regime perhaps wouldn't have allowed Imperium's leader the amount of time he's given in-ring under Paul Levesque:

"With Triple H, he always saw it in me, and I think he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career just fell into place at the right time, and it was a little bit of a leap of faith when I first made the move over. But yeah, everything worked out."

Gunther, 36, has been heavily pushed by Triple H since arriving on the main roster in April 2022. He's the longest reigning NXT UK Champion and Intercontinental Champion in history and finished runner-up in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon wanted to bury Gunther before Triple H took over creative

Gunther's iconic Intercontinental Championship reign nearly didn't happen because of Vince McMahon. The ex-WWE Chairman wasn't a fan of the former PWG Champion's work on RAW during the summer of 2022 and wanted him back in NXT.

This was reported by WrestleVotes, who gave an insight into Vince's opinion of Gunther later that year:

"I know that Vince McMahon just didn't like what he saw on RAW and was over him, like legitimately wanted to bury him, go back to NXT, that type of stuff."

Fortunately, Triple H took over creative, and Gunther became a must-watch superstar in WWE's new era. After dropping his Intercontinental title to Sami Zayn, he looks set to step up to the main event scene.

