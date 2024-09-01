Record-breaking WWE champion to finally return at Bad Blood? Analysing major Michael Cole tease

After the WWE Bash in Berlin, wrestling fans will look forward to the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. One of the major reasons why many are excited about this PLE is because Bad Blood will be making a return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in 20 years.

Hence, many fans are expecting that the promotion will go beyond its way to make this event a success. While there are many speculations about what the creative could do to make the event a success, there is a chance WWE could treat fans to the return of the record-breaking Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

After Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, Michael Cole said Solo Sikoa would be next in line for The American Nightmare. If that is indeed true, this means Sikoa's rivalry with Roman Reigns will be sidelined and the Bad Blood PLE will witness a rematch between Rhodes and Sikoa.

In this potential match at Bad Blood, Jimmy Uso could make his return and cost Solo Sikoa the chance to win the Undisputed WWE championship. The scenario would be perfect given Sikoa is the man responsible for Jimmy's hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE analyst believes Jimmy Uso and key Bloodline member will make their return once Roman Reigns comes back

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso are not the only superstars missing from WWE programming. Another major name that is missing is Paul Heyman. Since The Wiseman was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline on SmackDown, he has not made a single appearance.

As per wrestling analyst Sam Roberts, Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman will make their return after Roman Reigns comes back. During an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"Realistically, I don't think we can get Paul Heyman returning without Roman Reigns. I kinda wonder if we can get Jimmy Uso returning without Roman Reigns unless Jimmy Uso is gonna be doing something completely different, which wouldn't make a lick of sense. It kinda feels like we gotta wait until the OTC comes back for all of those pieces to come into effect."

Check out the video below:

Once Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman reunite, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Jey Uso to join them. While Jey is on Monday Night RAW, it would be safe to assume that he is an important piece of The Bloodline saga.

