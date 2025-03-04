Reigning WWE champion to end AJ Styles' career? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently returned to the RAW brand after two years. While The Phenomenal One is still a powerhouse in the squared circle, the veteran is currently in the last leg of his pro wrestling days. Interestingly, there is a chance that the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker could put an end to AJ’s Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was thrilled to have AJ Styles return to the red-branded show. This made Bron Breakker jealous, and he started to target the two-time WWE Champion. He even tried to ambush AJ, but the veteran saw through his sneak attack and evaded a lethal Spear. A frustrated Breakker threw his vest at Styles in response, but the OC leader cleanly caught it with one hand.

While there has been radio silence between these two superstars ever since, the Intercontinental Champion could be looking for a chance to strike again. The Phenomenal One is going to call out Logan Paul at Madison Square Garden next week. The Maverick is known for riling up his opponents and commanding their undivided attention.

Taking advantage of this, the Steiner dynasty wrestler could blindside AJ Styles and connect a spear this time before the crowd of MSG. Considering that the 27-year-old doesn’t have a WrestleMania opponent as of now, Styles could face him for the IC title at The Show of Shows.

However, this could also potentially be the final match of his career, and WWE could use this setup to retire the veteran. This would also give Breakker’s career, as well as his title run, a big boost. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

AJ Styles could also get attacked by a returning WWE Superstar at Madison Square Garden

Although AJ Styles enjoys a very high win percentage in his matches, a handful of superstars have also bested him. Logan Paul is trying to be one such wrestler after having eliminated AJ from the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, as AJ calls The Maverick out at Madison Square Garden, there is a chance that a past nemesis of his, Aleister Black, returns to WWE and attacks him.

The Dutch professional wrestler had exited the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021. Competing at the AEW as Malakai Black, his contract with Tony Khan’s company recently expired.

Thus, there is a high chance that the 39-year-old could be on his way back to the company. Moreover, he could target AJ Styles as soon as he returns, opening the wounds of his No Disqualifications match loss at the 2020 Elimination Chamber.

Aleister Black could keep haunting AJ and could also interfere in his potential Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker. Thus, WWE could use Black to give Breakker a win without adding a clean loss to Styles’ record.

The company could then follow this up by making Black retire The Phenomenal One in the future. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the two-time WWE Champion.

