Cody

Recently, The Revival's Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were among the ones released by WWE as a part of budget cuts amidst the coronavirus crisis. For a long time, fans were speculating on the duo signing with All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line.

Now, Cash Wheeler, fka Dash Wilder, has posted a tweet adding fuel to the fire. When a fan tagged Cody on Twitter and told him that his son misses watching him wrestle on TV, he seemingly gave the kid a shoutout via AEW's official Twitter handle, as per the father's request. Coincidentally, the kid's name is Cash. Soon after he responded, giving a shoutout to young Cash, the tweet garnered a response from none other than Cash Wheeler, who replied with "Hey Cody". Check out the tweets below:

@CodyRhodes long story short, my son has been quarantined for over a month to keep him safe and on our FaceTime call tonight he told me he missed “watching Cody” with me. You’re his hero. Is there any way you can give little Cash a shout-out and make me the greatest dad ever? pic.twitter.com/evNs6OyAfN — Cowboy Jack Durango (@ConfirmedOutlaw) April 17, 2020

These two words were enough for Twitterati to dive immediately into the comment section, with many fans talking about how The Revival's AEW debut is almost on the horizon. For a long time now, fans of The Revival have been clamoring to see the duo take on The Young Bucks, in a match that both teams have hyped up in the past.

With teases like the one above, The Revival is only raising the hopes of fans who desperately want to see them become a part of AEW.