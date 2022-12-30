Released star returns on SmackDown, new FOX special highlighting several superstars - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

New programming will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Unlike most weekends, this go-around will be a bit slow in terms of programming, which is fitting as the entire holiday week featured less new content than usual.

Before the weekend, a handful of uploads made their way to the platforms. Monday was barren, but Tuesday featured the prior week's NXT. The Bump & RAW both were added on-demand on Wednesday, and This Week In WWE arrived on Thursday.

This weekend will see five new uploads added to the archives. This includes a new compilation highlighting the best of 2022, a recent event to air on FOX, and two other shows that recently aired on various platforms.

A sixth full-length program may be added to the archives, but its status is up in the air. The SmackDown LowDown isn't listed with the other programs on the schedule, despite being mentioned in summary.

Given that RAW Talk had the week off, The SmackDown LowDown may as well. Still, there's an exciting bundle of programming set to arrive.

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. A new episode of The Best of WWE will be added to the archives

The Best of WWE is set to return to both streaming platforms this weekend. The latest edition of the compilation series will be available on-demand beginning on Friday, December 30th. The newest entry is titled "The Best of WWE: Best Matches of 2022."

With 2022 rapidly coming to a close, both fans and the company themselves are reflecting on a crazy year of pro wrestling. This new collection of content will highlight the best bouts of the year, as selected by the promotion.

The Best of WWE: Best Matches of 2022 will feature stars such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bayley. The synopsis for the upcoming special was not released early due to a glitch in the schedule, making it set to Saturday morning instead of the current time.

#4. Main Event & #3. Friday Night SmackDown

Two recently aired videos on other platforms will be available on-demand over the weekend. As a reminder, due to contractual obligations with USA and FOX, RAW & SmackDown can't be added on-demand for 30 days after first airing on television. NXT Level Up and Main Event have shorter but similar restrictions due to their deal with Hulu.

WWE Main Event from December 15th, 2022, will be available on Saturday, December 31st. The main event continued with the theme of NXT stars battling RAW Superstars, with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade battling Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

The opener featured Dana Brooke taking on Briana Ray, best known as Kylie Rae, from the independent wrestling scene.

Friday Night SmackDown from December 2nd, 2022, will be available on-demand on Sunday, January 1st. This event featured Tegan Nox's return and the SmackDown World Cup Finals, with Ricochet battling Santos Escobar to earn a title opportunity.

#2. A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream

Thea Hail will be in action on NXT Level Up

NXT Level Up is set to return with a brand new episode. The latest Level Up episode will stream on both Peacock and WWE Network on Friday, December 30th at 10 PM EST.

However, due to contractual obligations with Hulu, the video will not be available on-demand for Peacock subscribers for around two weeks after airing.

Three matches will take place on the latest episode of the popular series. The main event will see former NXT UK star Oro Mensah take on Big Body Javi (aka Javier Bernal) in singles competition.

Two other matches have been taped for the program. Chase U's Thea Hail will take on the popular Amari Miller as both attempts to gain momentum heading into 2023. Additionally, Lucien Price and Bronco Nima will take on Oba Femi and Bryson Montana.

#1. WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 will be added

The 2022 Tribute to the Troops special will arrive on both streaming platforms this weekend. The video aired on FOX two weeks ago and will be available on-demand on Sunday, January 1st.

WWE Tribute to the Troops is a yearly event that began in 2003. The events held to celebrate and honor the United States military have aired in some form each year, with the exception of 2019's Tribute to the Troops event, which is yet to be released.

Three matches took place on this year's show. Braun Strowman battled LA Knight in the opener. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler teamed up to fight the returning Emma and RAW's Tamina. Lastly, Imperium battled Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet in the main event.

