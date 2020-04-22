Released Superstar wants to prove WWE wrong

Vince McMahon

Drake Maverick has revealed that all he wants to do now is prove WWE they were wrong in letting him leave. The former General Manager of 205 Live was talking to WWE The Bump on Wednesday when he made the claims.

The former 24/7 champion was among the 20+ Superstars released by WWE last week and he made it clear that it did catch him off guard. However, despite being released, he has been allowed to compete in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament.

Talking on The Bump, Maverick stated that he always wanted to perform in the WWE ring. He claims that he wants to show the company that he is the star he knows he is. Drake now wants to use this opportunity to fight for his job and show the WWE management that he has what it takes to be on their roster.

All I ever wanted in WWE was to compete in the ring and be the star that I know I am. I felt like there was always an obstacle to overcome, whether it was knocking on Vince's door and there were six other people trying to knock on the door first. Whether it was who I've got to ask, what I've got to do, getting in the ring before shows and live events.

Maverick also went on to reveal that he was set to be in a documentary about his return to the ring. He spoke about how a NXT crew had been following him for the last two weeks shooting his big comeback to the ring.

Just to see if anybody would look at me and go, 'That guy has got something.' I had the NXT crew following me around the last two weeks documenting my return to the ring. It will be the biggest turn of events since Drew McIntyre was supposed to wrestle for the WWE Title in front of 90,000 people. Something will come along and switch the course of destiny. That's what happened.

They're still letting me compete and this is the story now. What's more relatable than somebody fighting for their job? I'm going to show them, stick it to them, and tell the person that made this decision, 'You were wrong.' And I'm going to do it the professional way. I'm not going to whine or complain, I'm gonna go out there and show them. [H/T Fightful]

Drake Maverick will be in action tonight on NXT when he takes on Jake Atlas in the first round of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. The former 205 Live General Manager was announced to be a part of the tournament way before the releases were announced and despite not being on the company's books anymore, he has been allowed to take part in the tournament.

He had posted an emotional video minutes after his release was announced and the WWE Universe and stars cried their eyes out. The former 24/7 Champion has at least 3 matches remaining in the company and wants to use them to prove his worth to them.