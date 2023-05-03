Released tag team champions, legendary Hall of Famer – 5 former stars who can appear at WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 is set to take place live this weekend from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. More specifically, the show will air at 8:00 pm EST on Saturday, May 6.

The show is set to feature seven big-time bouts. This includes Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight, three championship bouts, and Cody Rhodes battling Brock Lesnar.

World Wrestling Entertainment will no doubt make history when the promotion returns to Puerto Rico, but the island is no stranger to professional wrestling. Some of the biggest stars from wrestling's past and present have either been from Puerto Rico or competed in the territory.

Some major names from the island could potentially make an appearance at the upcoming Backlash event. This article will look at five in particular, all with connections to World Wrestling Entertainment. Which wrestlers could end up appearing at the Premium Live Event?

Below are five former stars who could appear at WWE Backlash 2023.

#5. Carlos Colon Sr. is a Hall of Famer

Carlos Colon Sr. may not be a name known to many casual fans, but he's had an incredibly influential professional wrestling career. The legend was known for having matches that were total bloodbaths alongside the likes of Abdullah The Butcher.

Colon went on to raise a wrestling dynasty and he also ran and owned World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico. The 74-year-old legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

While the legendary figure certainly couldn't do anything physical at WWE Backlash, he could appear. Be it in the crowd or being honored in the ring, Colon may appear in front of the live crowd, celebrating his decades-long contribution to Puerto Rican professional wrestling.

#4. Primo & #3. Epico, The Shining Stars could return

Primo and Epico

As noted, Carlos Colon Sr. has formed a dynasty of sorts. He's the patriarch, but his children have all made an impact in professional wrestling, as has his nephew. There's a chance that two of them could appear at WWE Backlash.

More specifically, his son Primo and nephew Epico could potentially appear at the big show. The cousins wrestled in WWE under several monikers, including The Colons, The Shining Stars, and even Los Matadores. They once held tag team gold in the titanic promotion.

Epico and Primo may end up appearing at the big show in San Juan. Primo is only 40 years old while Epico is 41. Both are young enough to compete, or at least do something physical on the show. Could they help Bad Bunny with The Judgment Day, perhaps?

#2. Savio Vega is a Puerto Rican legend

Savio Vega is a legend both in Puerto Rican professional wrestling history and in WWE history. Besides the name Savio, he's also wrestled under names such as TNT and Kwang, making a name for himself all over the world.

Vega may be best known for his time in WWE during the New Generation era and the early part of the Attitude Era. He was a member of the Nation of Domination and led Los Boricuas.

Given Savio's reputation in Puerto Rico, an appearance from the Bone Street Krew member would be logical. He still occasionally competes in the ring, but any appearance at Backlash would likely be non-physical thanks to the talented star quickly approaching 60 years of age. Still, Savio being honored for his contributions at Backlash could be a nice touch.

#1. Carlito could return to WWE

Carlito on NXT

Primo, Epico, and Carlos aren't the only Colons. It could be argued that, at least for WWE fans, the biggest star of the Colon family is Carlito. Also known as Carlito Caribbean Cool, the talented wrestler was part of World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 to 2010.

At just 44, Carlito could still do a lot in WWE. In fact, he even competed in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and went on to wrestle in a tag team match on RAW the following night. While many hoped he would re-sign with the company, he hasn't competed on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT since.

Despite not returning full-time, he could still appear at Backlash. The former United States Champion could be ringside for the Triple Threat Match featuring Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Bobby Lashley. Who knows, he could even be added to the bout.

