Released WWE star to return after 914+ days and face Rhea Ripley after Nia Jax? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans were shocked last week when Nia Jax returned and interrupted the Women's World Championship bout featuring Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. The powerful Samoan star laid both towering women out, so neither could appear on RAW this week.

Most fans are expecting The Eradicator to return to action soon and go on to feud with Nia. While Ripley will likely stand tall in the end, the feud should be very physical. Still, Rhea will need a new challenger. Enter Peyton Royce.

Royce, now known as Cassie Lee, is set to make her in-ring return following her pregnancy. She will team up with her husband, Shawn Spears, to take on Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander for World Series Wrestling on October 10, although her first match back will be a few days prior on October 6 in Melbourne, Australia.

In theory, Royce could re-sign with WWE and return to action at any point after those dates. In fact, she could return on the October 16 edition of RAW, 914 days after her release from the promotion.

Peyton was unfortunately let go by World Wrestling Entertainment back on April 15, 2021. She and her IIconics partner Billie Kay debuted for Impact Wrestling later that year and remained part of the promotion until April 2022.

Could Royce return to WWE and feud with Rhea Ripley? Given the upcoming Australia show that is rumored for March of next year, it is certainly possible that the company will bring Peyton back.

The IIconics could one day return to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship scene

Peyton Royce is best known for being one-half of the IIconics alongside Billie Kay. The two are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Beyond their success, the pair were highly charismatic and entertaining.

Unfortunately, the company split the two up in 2020, which led to neither doing much before their release. They were far better as a unit than as separate entities. As a result, the best course of action is for the pair to return together in the future instead of doing so individually.

For now, however, any possible reunion will have to wait. While Peyton is just now returning to the ring post-pregnancy, Billie is currently expecting. As a result, her return to the ring is up in the air, if it happens.

Still, The IIconics could always end up returning sometime in 2024. The charismatic pair would dramatically help the tag team scene, provided WWE would choose to invest time into the division. They could feud with Meta-Four, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and The Unholy Union.