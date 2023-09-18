Female ex-WWE star returning to the ring after 530 days

A female ex-WWE star is all set to make her return to the ring after a long hiatus. The star in question is Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee).

Peyton Royce has been away from the squared circle for quite some time now. She wrestled her last match at Impact Wrestling's Rebellion event on April 23, 2022. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay lost an Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship match to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood that night.

The former WWE Superstar is returning to the ring next month following a lengthy absence from in-ring action. Lee's in-ring return is set for October 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. She shared the big news on her official Instagram handle:

Cassie Lee was let go by WWE two years ago

Lee was one of several notable names that World Wrestling Entertainment released on April 15, 2021. Her former tag team partner, Billie Kay, was also let go by the company.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Lee said the following about her and Kay's WWE release:

"So, it was absolutely a shock, because, obviously they do the budget cuts once a year, but they hadn't done it in a while, and then I thought last years was just purely because of the pandemic, so I didn't see it coming and maybe I should have, especially because I was really doing nothing. Since they spilt us up."

The IIconics later made their way to Impact Wrestling and were now calling themselves The IInspiration. In April 2022, the duo requested their release from the promotion.

In August last year, Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears announced that the couple was expecting their first child. They welcomed their son, Austin Jay Arneill, on January 17, 2023.

It remains to be seen who would be Lee's opponent in her return match. Fans would love to see Jessie McKay's involvement in some capacity in the match.

