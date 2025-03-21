Released WWE superstar to return after 6 months to help Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing live from Glasgow on Monday. This will continue World Wrestling Entertainment's ongoing European tour, which includes episodes of RAW and SmackDown, plus various live events.

A big match has been announced for the show with a fair bit of intrigue. Jey Uso will need to find a partner, and together, they'll take on A-Town Down Under. There has been some speculation that his partner could be released WWE star Giovanni Vinci, who'd compete on TV for the first time in 6 months.

Vinci is an incredibly talented pro wrestler and a former member of Imperium, but he was unfortunately cut from the company over a month ago. His last televised bout was on the September 20, 2024 edition of SmackDown, where he lost to Apollo Crews.

While Vinci would be a great get, and it is reasonable to think an international star could return during WWE's European tour, some indicators make this less likely. For starters, if Vinci were to return, it would likely be on SmackDown in Italy, not in Scotland.

Beyond that, an argument could be made that Giovanni Vinci isn't a big enough star to fit the bill as a mystery opponent. Still, if he did return, Vinci and Uso would make for a very fun tag team, and they'd likely make short work of A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Giovanni Vinci had wasted potential in WWE

The Italian Giovanni Vinci debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment through the Cruiserweight Classic and then on NXT UK. He quickly joined Imperium, which was one of WWE's best factions.

Throughout his time on NXT and then both RAW and SmackDown, he excelled as a singles star. Unfortunately, he rarely received opportunities as a singles competitor. That was seemingly changing last year, however.

World Wrestling Entertainment hyped up a new Giovanni Vinci with brilliant vignettes for weeks. Fans were ready to see what he could do. Instead, he was booked to return and lose in seconds. He lost in seconds again shortly after and never returned to the ring again.

Simply put, Giovanni's potential was totally wasted. The Triple H regime is usually quite good at using stars to their potential, but for whatever reason, Vinci never got a real shot. If he does return on Monday, Triple H has another shot to do right by the Italian star. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely.

