Released WWE Superstar could return to help his wife get back on track on RAW

There are many married couples doing big things right now on WWE RAW and SmackDown, regardless if they are portrayed as an on-air couple or not. Sometimes an assist from your significant other can get you to the next level in the company.

A couple that was determined to make things work for themselves in WWE were Nikki Cross and Killian Dain. However, the latter was released from the company in June 2021.

Since then, Nikki Cross has tried many things to get her career back on track, even having a run where she attempted to be both a superhero and a supervillain. But recently, she's been floundering; a storyline in recent months has been teased with Candice LeRae, but thus far, nothing has come from it. So what can she do?

Cross was utilized in a squash match last night against recent NXT call-up Zoey Stark. If something doesn't change in a hurry, Cross' future with the company might get even rockier.

Would now be a good time to bring Killian Dain back to the company to improve his wife's standing in the company?

Could Killian Dain and Nikki Cross begin the re-formation of SAnitY on WWE RAW?

It's been reported that the former leader of SAnitY, Eric Young, has been under contract with WWE since late last year. He was written off of IMPACT Wrestling in a very definitive way.

For many months fans have been speculating that Young would return to re-form SAnitY under Triple H's creative vision on Monday Night RAW, but it has yet to come to fruition.

If Killian Dain returns alongside Alexander Wolfe, a SAnitY faction in 2023 could absolutely work in a company that has begun to lean on factions in recent months.

Will Dain return to WWE in the near future? We'll find out soon enough.

Do you think Killian Dain returning to Monday Night RAW would result in a push for his wife, Nikki Cross? Do you think a second chance at a SAnitY reunion on the main roster would be better handled with Triple H in charge? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

