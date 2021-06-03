5 released WWE Superstars who could return later this year

We're almost halfway through 2021 and fans have been entertained by WWE and its superstars weekly during this pandemic-hit year. However, WWE itself has had to take some drastic measures to ensure that the company can continue entertaining fans during these hard times.

Last year, WWE was forced to release several superstars as part of its budget cuts. Since then, the company has continued to release superstars to keep costs low during the pandemic.

Chelsea Green, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Andrade, Alexander Wolfe and many other big names have already been released by WWE this year.

However, the doors for a return are always open. Many of these superstars could look to make a return to the company sooner rather than later. With the return of fans, WWE could look to bring back several big names at the right time.

Take a look at 5 recently released superstars who could make a comeback to WWE before the end of the year.

#5 Braun Strowman was one of the biggest superstars released by WWE

Braun Strowman had a rather impressive career in WWE. The Monster Among Men came into the spotlight as part of The Wyatt Family and went on to make a name for himself in the years that followed.

Strowman had some great rivalries against several top superstars in the company and went on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win his first world championship. Strowman remained in the race for the world championship more often than not and was in the spotlight for most of his career.

The WWE Universe was surprised when Strowman was one of the superstars released by WWE in early 2021. Following the news, Booker T appeared on his podcast to talk about what may have led to The Monster Among Men’s release:

"Yeah, it definitely made me go, 'Wow!,' you know, 'Braun Strowman?' And then I started looking at it from a business perspective, you know, if it is true, the rumors out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that's the one thing you're going to be thinking of - 'Who do we really need? Who's the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?'" said Booker T.

Booker T also explained a possible reason why WWE might have had trouble booking Strowman properly:

"And, you know, take nothing away from Braun Strowman," Booker T added. "He was an enigma, he was the guy, you know, somewhat of a throwback to the guys that did it much before him. Look at Braun Strowman, even being the enigma that he was, it was kind of hard to match Braun Strowman up with more than 2-3 guys on the roster."

Strowman had a healthy contract with WWE, and that could have led to his release during the company’s budget cuts. However, he is one of the bigger names in the company and could look to make a comeback before the end of the year.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Strowman could also be signed to WWE NXT where he could appear as a major superstar and help bolster the brand. New contract negotiations could open the door for a return of the former Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham