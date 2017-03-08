Rematch-a-Mania: 5 rematches you will see at WrestleMania 33

At least 5 of the matches at WrestleMania will be rematches, with Balor vs Joe still rumored. I look at the 5 matches we have already seen.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 11:12 IST

One of FIVE rematches you will see at WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania is the biggest card of the year, often giving you first-time matches you have never seen before.

While this year will offer you those same first-time encounters, it is also set to feature at least FIVE matches we have already seen before, and all in the last 8 months. So in this list, I will narrow down those five matches that you will see yet again at ‘Mania and how they played out the last time:

#5 Bayley vs. Charlotte vs Sasha – From Clash of Champions 2016, 25th September 2016

Charlotte defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Triple Threat match at WWE Clash of Champions, to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

The match saw a series of near-falls, with one wrestler coming in to break up the pin until Charlotte took Sasha Banks out of the equation and pinned Bayley. Charlotte delivered a big boot to Bayley, and he Hugger’s momentum knocked Sasha off the apron.

As Bayley came back off the ropes, Charlotte connected with a second big boot and pinned Bayley to earn the win. At the time, this took Charlotte’s pay-per-view winning streak to 12-0. The streak was underwhelmingly ended at Fastlane last Sunday, when Bayley defeated Charlotte, with help from Sasha Banks.