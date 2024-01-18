Remember when AJ Lee kissed Cody Rhodes on WWE television? Insight into what happened

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster. He managed to completely rejuvenate his character prior to his grand return back in 2022. In between his release from the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 and his return in 2022, Cody absolutely turned his career around after spending time in ROH, NJPW, and AEW.

However, The American Nightmare had to go through several character changes during his previous WWE run to eventually find his footing. He first gained prominence as a part of The Legacy faction, alongside Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase. After the faction break-up, Cody became "Dashing" Cody Rhodes.

The 'Dashing' gimmick focused on Cody showing off his good looks to the girls. On an episode of NXT season 3 back in 2010, Rhodes had the opportunity to kiss the former Divas champion, AJ Lee. It was a kissing contest of the Rookie Diva challenge in which AJ, Kaitlyn, and Naomi had to show who was a better kisser.

Kaitlyn began the proceedings by kissing Cody first, the next two divas including Naomi refused to kiss him. Nonetheless, AJ Lee was next, and she showcased her skills with seemingly the best kiss of the contest. Eventually, Rhodes declared Lee the winner of the contest, and it was the start of big things to come in the future for Lee.

After she made it to the WWE main roster, AJ Lee became popular for her onscreen kisses with some of the major stars such as Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Kane, and Dolph Ziggler. Apart from that, AJ was also one of the most talented wrestlers in the ring and on the microphone as well.

Cody Rhodes is focused on finishing his story

After The Rock returned on the Day 1 episode of RAW a few weeks ago, and finally teased a match against Roman Reigns, fans were worried about Cody Rhodes and his story, after he waited for a year to dethrone Roman.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Cody reacted to Rock and CM Punk's return and how it influenced him:

“The Rock is The Great One - he’s still electrifying. CM Punk is one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling. I know what I’m up against. Look at the roster - it’s loaded with stars. But that doesn’t bother me. I’m not flinching. I’m not rooting against anyone else, I’m just working to make it happen.” [H/T f4wonline]

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare succeeds in finishing its story this time and how his journey will be.

