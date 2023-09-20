Remember when Hugh Jackman knocked out multi-time World Champion in WWE? Know the story

Hugh Jackman is one among several celebrities who have made guest appearances on WWE programming. During an episode of Monday Night RAW on September 19, 2011, Jackman made his appearance on the red brand, to promote his movie Real Steel.

However, while addressing the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, the Hollywood star was interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and his then-on-screen partner Vickie Guerrero. The couple began insulting Jackman, and towards the end of their exchange, Ziggler dared the former to pick an underdog to face him in the ring.

Later that night, Hugh Jackman picked Zack Ryder to face Dolph Ziggler. During the match, both superstars seemed to be even, until interference from Jackman changed the game. When the referee had his back turned towards the X-Men actor, he landed a vicious right hand on Ziggler, which helped Ryder secure a victory.

Expand Tweet

After his victory, Zack Ryder, was seen celebrating with Hugh Jackman. The WWE Universe also enjoyed this segment featuring the Australian actor. Jackman certainly seemed to enjoy his appearance, considering he returned to WWE for another segment sometime after this one.

Hugh Jackman's punch to Dolph Ziggler actually hurt him

Time after time, several incidents have proven that wrestling is a dangerous business. While competitors can suffer injury inside the ring, at times, those who are not involved in a match directly can also inflict injury on competitors. Such was the case with Hugh Jackman and Dolph Ziggler.

When the Hollywood star connected with a punch on Ziggler, it really injured the latter. Ziggler spoke more about the injury on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. On the show, the former Intercontinental Champion narrated the story behind the punch. Ziggler said:

"If you don't punch me in the face as hard as you can, I'm going to get fired and I'm coming after you. I go, 'Don't worry, you can see by the jaw I can take a freaking punch.' So, right before we went out, I said one last time, 'Listen man if you're going to halfway do it or miss, let's switch this right now because I need you to punch me in the face with my hands down and my head [extends neck forward].' He goes, 'I promise you I won't let you down,' and he cracked me in the face pretty damn hard. It was great." [H/T Wrestling INC]

While Dolph Ziggler has been part of many memorable moments in WWE, right now, he is absent from action. The last time Ziggler wrestled for WWE was against JD McDonagh during an episode of RAW on 29 May 2023.