Remember when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) ripped off a child's headband at a WWE event? The now grown up takes shot at the 31-year-old

Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks from WWE) is well-loved as a heel or face. However, she solidified herself as a talented heel in NXT when she not only put her opponent but a fan on notice as well. Although it has been years since the incident, Izzy Moreno did not forget anything.

Bayley was the top WWE babyface in 2015. Due to her dedication to the role, she gained a passionate fan in Izzy Moreno. The latter would attend the brand's shows dressed up as her idol. During NXT Takeover: Respect in October of that year, the former Sasha Banks stole Izzy's headband during her match with The Role Model. Although Mercedes Mone approached Moreno after the event to apologize, the feud may have reignited recently.

The now 16-year-old recently began wrestling and has become more active on social media to promote her matches and appearances. Izzy also proved that she is braver now as she got into a Twitter exchange with Mercedes. Moreno claimed she was not the same kid in 2015 and was a "legit boss."

Izzy made her wrestling debut on August 12, 2023, at Mission Pro Wrestling against Jazmin Allure. The latter spoiled the wrestling debut of the Bayley fan by picking up the victory.

How did WWE star Bayley react to Izzy Moreno's wrestling debut?

Izzy's in-ring debut made headlines across the wrestling community. One of the stars who caught notice was none other than her idol, Bayley.

After it was initially announced that Izzy would make her pro-wrestling debut soon, the Damage CTRL leader wished Moreno well. The WWE star also threatened to disown the young if she lost her debut match.

"If you couldn’t tell by this past Saturday at #Summerslam, I BREED CHAMPIONS. Enjoy every second of this weekend @ItsIzzyMania. I’m proud to see how far you’ve come. (Please don’t lose or I’ll disown you so quick) 👵🏼"

Where are Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) and Bayley now?

Banks and Bayley have come a long way following their 30-minute Iron Woman Match 2015. They reignited their feud in the main roster and became each other's partners. The duo are some of the most successful women in wrestling today.

The Role Model remained in WWE, where she is now the leader of Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Mercedes left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and currently wrestles at Stardom/New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

It's inspiring to see Izzy make her dreams come true slowly and surely. It would be interesting to see if she would ever face her idol.

