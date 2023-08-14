Remember Bayley's biggest fan, Izzy? She just made her wrestling debut!

Bayley’s biggest fan, Izzy Moreno, just made her pro wrestling debut. The WWE superfan had her first match for Mission Pro Wrestling, an all-female pro wrestling promotion based out of Texas, the other day. The young debutante squared off against Jazmin Allure.

Moreno has been a longtime fan of pro wrestling. She first gained recognition in 2015, when she used to show up at NXT dressed like Bayley, during the Role Model’s time on the black and gold brand. The Damage Control's leader captured her first NXT Women’s Championship the same year.

Bayley’s superfan Izzy was also present ringside to witness the historic NXT Women’s Championship defense in the first-ever Women’s Iron Man match against Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Respect.

It is worth noting that Moreno was the subject of online criticism a couple of years back after she took a chokeslam at a local wrestling event while she was just 12 years old. This controversial spot allegedly led to Izzy’s parents developing heat with former WWE star Lince Dorado.

Dorado blasted Moreno's father Cody Silagyi, for allowing his daughter to take the chokeslam. Ultimately, Cody had apologized to Dorado for their heated online rivalry following Moreno's in-ring performance.

[Watch] Bayley’s superfan Izzy takes out her opponent in pro wrestling debut

Izzy Moreno is trending big time. The WWE superfan squared off against Jazmin Allure at former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa’s Mission Pro Wrestling on August 12. The 16-year-old sported a Bayley-inspired gear for her pro wrestling debut.

Moreno posted several clips from the match on her Instagram page. In one of the clips, she can be seen taking out her opponent with a brutal knee to the face. The momentum, however, wasn’t enough for her to pick up the win against her much experienced opponent.

It remains to be seen how Moreno will fare in her next match going forward.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here