Remember when Randy Orton accidentally knocked out WWE star's wife in the ring? Reflecting on the chaotic segment

Randy Orton has given fans some of the most iconic and controversial moments in WWE history. From RKO’ing Mick Foley on a 2x4 barbed wire to humiliating Stephanie McMahon in front of her husband Triple H, the Viper has always given fans something to discuss.

Speaking of Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s former Co-CEO was once inadvertently knocked out by Randy Orton during a chaotic segment on RAW. The Apex Predator tried to RKO Daniel Bryan, who avoided it by pushing him onto Stephanie.

The angle took place during the Championship Ascension Ceremony on the December 9, 2013, edition of WWE RAW. Then-WWE Champion Orton came face-to-face with then-World Heavyweight Champion John Cena ahead of their high-stakes match at WWE: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

The segments also featured most of the WWE locker room, including CM Punk, at the time. After Orton accidentally took out Stephanie with a shoulder tackle, Triple H hit him with a pedigree to close out the segment.

Despite the initial bump in the road, Randy Orton would defeat John Cena to unify the two titles at the December 15, 2013, pay-per-view event. For those unaware, Cena was the last person to hold the World Heavyweight Championship, as the title was retired after TLC 2013.

What happened after Randy Orton beat John Cena at WWE: Tables, Ladders & Chairs?

Orton beat Cena in a highly physical match-up. The Viper shoved the Cenation leader head-first into a table. He then climbed the ladder to unhook the WWE and the World Heavyweight Championships.

The Viper successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Title against John Cena on January 26, 2014 at Royal Rumble. He also retained it at the following month’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

The Viper finally dropped the title to Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat match involving Batista in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

