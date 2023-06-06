Who was the last WWE star to hold the World Heavyweight Championship before the title unification? (It's not Randy Orton) 

Triple H introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW during the whole buildup to WWE Night of Champions. The title does not carry the lineage of the big gold belt as previously rumored. This brings us to the question – who was the last star to hold the previous world championship before it was unified with the WWE Championship?

John Cena was the last WWE star to hold the World Heavyweight Championship before the title unification. Cena had won the title from Alberto Del Rio at Hell in a Cell on October 27, 2013. Later he challenged then-WWE Champion Randy Orton to a title unification bout at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 15, 2013.

Some fans might argue that Randy Orton was the last World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. The Viper won the Winner Takes All bout against Cena, which eventually led to the dissolution of the big gold belt. This made Cena the final holder of the World Heavyweight Championship before the famous title unification bout.

WWE began referring to Orton as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after his historic win against his arch rival. The Apex Predator would eventually drop the title to Daniel Bryan in their triple threat match-up also involving Batista in the main event of WrestleMania XXX.

Seth Rollins retains World Heavyweight Championship on RAW

The Visionary defeated AJ Styles for the new title in the opening match of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Rollins vowed to become a fighting champion the following night on RAW. He issued an open challenge for the title that was accepted by Damian Priest.

Priest, Finn Balor and Damian Priest kicked off RAW this week with an in-ring segment. The entire promo teased a potential rift within The Judgment Day, leading fans to speculation about the return of WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Rollins and Priest met in the main event of RAW this week. Rollins and Priest put on a great match for the crowd in attendance and fans at home. In the end, the Drip God retained his title against the Archer of Infamy.

It remains to be seen when and where Rollins’ next title defense will take place.

