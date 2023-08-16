Remember when Seth Rollins wore those big red boots on RAW? Know the story behind the champion's fashion choice

Over the years, Seth Rollins has been known for his out-of-the-box fashion choices. In one such instance, during an episode of Monday Night RAW on February 13, 2023, Rollins wore a pair of big red boots that grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe.

While quite some time has passed since Rollins wore those boots, during an interview, he spoke about the story behind them. The Visionary said he saw the boots for the first time he wore them. Rollins added that his red boots created a viral moment on that day.

"This was special. [I] remember the first time I saw them. I had not seen them. I know they were kind of getting hot. But I'm sitting in my hotel and [King] Troi brings in this suitcase and opens them up, pops out these Super Mario-looking things and I couldn't believe what was happening. I couldn't believe that he wanted me to wear these things. So, big red boots, man. MSCHF. They're fantastic. They made for a hell of a viral moment in Brooklyn." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Wearing the red boots proved to be a great decision for Rollins as WWE fans continue to remember the moment.

Seth Rollins revealed what Becky Lynch thinks about his fashion

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of WWE's power couples. Currently competing on RAW, Lynch and Rollins are loved by the WWE Universe.

Recently, during an interview with GQ, Seth Rollins revealed what his wife thinks about his fashion choices. The Visionary said that Lynch is a little jealous of him. He further explained how Lynch had to make a shift in her outfit choices.

"Well, I won't lie, she's a little jealous. When she was in her Big Time Becks era, she was rocking some wild fits too. But now that she's back to being [her in-ring persona] The Man, she's a little more subdued. She has a lot more fun in real life: She's got a crazy shoe collection, and she loves dressing like a crazy person."

While Rollins and Lynch mostly make a statement with their fashion, they are also dominant in the ring. On RAW, Seth Rollins was previously in a feud with Finn Balor but will soon be facing Shinsuke Nakamura. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has been involved in a lengthy feud with Trish Stratus.

