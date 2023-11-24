Remember when The Undertaker debuted at WWE Survivor Series? Reflecting on his three decade journey

When one thinks of legends in wrestling, The Undertaker is one of the first superstars who comes to mind. In a career that lasted 33 years, Taker was majorly known for his time in WWE and the legacy he built there. His debut in the Stamford-based promotion also took place at a major event.

In 1990, The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series. At the event, Taker was part of The Million Dollar team which defeated The Dream Team in a 4-on-4 Survivor Series elimination match. While the 58-year-old was eliminated, he performed well and took out the likes of Koko B. Ware and Dusty Rhodes.

After this event, The Undertaker went on to make history in the Stamford-based promotion. Famous for his gimmick as The Deadman, Taker went on to break several records and became one of WWE's most iconic superstars. He was highly appreciated for his gimmick and the work he put into the ring.

Until WrestleMania 30, The Undertaker also held an undefeated record of 21-0 at WrestleMania. However, at the 30th edition of the grand event, Brock Lesnar broke Taker's streak. Eventually, when The Deadman retired, his WrestleMania record stood at 25-2.

Even though he couldn't remain undefeated, Undertaker's record still seems untouchable. To sum up, The Undertaker's journey from Survivor Series to superstardom in WWE is something many wrestlers aspire to achieve during the course of their careers.

The Undertaker recently spoke about what would happen if he had to face Sting

In his 33-year career, The Undertaker faced several legends in the world of wrestling and registered victories over them. However, the one man he couldn't face was Sting. Despite there being a huge demand for the match to happen back in the day, unfortunately, it never did.

Hence, it left many thinking that if Taker had faced Sting, what would have been the outcome? In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Undertaker praised Sting. However, he also added The Icon would receive a Tombstone Piledriver from him. Undertaker said:

"Yeah I would love to say, Sting, congratulations man, on just a spectacular career. I mean just one true icon of our industry. He's done everything, and like I said just the longevity of that character, just well done, and congratulations, and I hope retirement is everything that you want it to be and you deserve everything that you have and all the accolades, and yeah, I mean, he deserves it all... [One if he's faced him] I'd have killed him. Oh, man! Come on. He'd have got a Tombstone bro, he's going out after I'd planted him," The Undertaker said. [0:43 - 1:28]

The likeliness of Undertaker and Sting facing each other now is almost zero. But unlike Taker, Sting continues to wrestle at All Elite Wrestling. However, his run at the Jacksonville-based promotion will be Sting's last as he is set to retire in 2024.

Who do you think would have won if Sting and Undertaker faced off? Sound off below.