Remember when WWE personality roasted Triple H on live television? Reflecting on The Game's reaction!

Triple H was known for his rumbustious persona in the late 90s and early 2000s. The Game has won several championships in his career and is a 14-time world champion. Currently, he serves as the chief content officer and overlooks the creative directions of the talent.

Hunter soon became synonymous with the World Heavyweight Championship after holding the title on five occasions. On the November 29, 2004, episode of RAW, he was forced to relinquish the title owing to a double fall in a match with Edge and Chris Benoit. The loss did not bode well with The Game.

Nearly a month later, in a December edition of RAW, he was set to compete in a tag team match with Batista. While making his entrance, the then-ring announcer Lilian Garcia introduced him as the former World Heavyweight Champion. The Cerebral Assassin looked displeased with what he heard and chased Garcia out of the arena.

Later it was reported that Lilian Garcia needed to leave the show early, resulting in the segment taking place a little earlier than scheduled.

It was all scripted and a part of the storyline in a bid to get under Triple H's skin in the aftermath of him losing the title.

Triple H will reportedly not be a part of the WWE Board of Directors in the aftermath of the merger

Triple H has been a crucial component in WWE's administrative system. Since taking on a corporate role, Hunter has been putting in effective shows and recruiting top-notch talent.

His influence in the development of NXT is a testimony to his executive capabilities. Last year when Vince McMahon stepped down from official duties, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced co-CEOs of the company.

Earlier this year, WWE merged with UFC's parent company Endeavor. Later it was referred to as TKO Group Holdings. The merger is officially set to be effective sometime in the second half of this year.

Recent reports suggest that Triple H will not be a part of the Board of Directors, which came as a surprise to many, given his contributions in and out of the ring.

WWE's most recent Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, took place last weekend, continuing to break records and achieving more accolades for the promotion and talents.

Triple H gave his assessment on the event while addressing varied issues pertaining to the women's division and roster on a whole.

