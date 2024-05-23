Remembering Bray Wyatt on his birthday: Top 5 moments in the WWE legend's career

Even though he spent just a decade with WWE, the late Bray Wyatt is considered a WWE legend. Wyatt offered fans some of the greatest moments in the company's history, both as part of The Wyatt family and in singles competition.

Bray Wyatt unexpectedly passed away on August 24, 2023, in what was shocking news for the WWE Universe and the company itself. In what would have been his 37th birthay, as he was born on May 23, 1987, we take a look at five of the top moments of his career.

#5. The Wyatt Family debut

The Wyatt Family in the ring

Bray Wyatt made his debut on the main roster in the summer of 2013. He wasn't alone, though. He was joined by Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper (Brodie Lee).

The faction made its presence known to the WWE Universe through a series of cryptic vignettes and Wyatt quickly became a fan favorite.The Wyatt family stayed part of the WWE through 2017, while Braun Strowman joined the faction as part of his first storyline in WWE.

#4. Breaking character to thank the WWE Universe

After returning to WWE in 2022, Bray Wyatt broke character to address the WWE Universe and thanked the fans for their support in the one year he was out of the company.

"You were there when I was weak, when I was vulnerable, when I was down. So I just wanted to say thank you. You saved my life," he said a few days after his return at Survivor Series in October 2022 (H/T - Bleacher Report).

Wyatt would stay with WWE till his tragic death in late summer of 2023.

#3. The Wyatt Family vs. The Shield

The two groups will go down in WWE history as two of the greatest factions to have appeared in the Stamford-based promotion. The Wyatt Family and The Shield wrecked havoc and helped Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose emerge as superstars.

The two factions collided in 2014, a year after the debut of The Wyatt Family, with Wyatt and co. standing tall and claiming victory at WWE Elimination Chamber. It was the late superstar's first major win in a WWE Premium Live Event.

#2. The Fiend's first appearance

One of Bray Wyatt's last storylines featured a monster wearing a mask, a terrifying creation, named The Fiend. This new character debuted at Summerslam in 2019 and evolved into one of Wyatt's best storylines.

The Fiend personality followed the late wrestler through to his last appearances with WWE and the Firefly Fun House storyline, which also involved former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

#1. Becoming WWE Champion

Bray Wyatt took on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33

Many consider this the best moment of the late Bray Wyatt's WWE career. He became the WWE Champion in February of 2017 when he stood tall inside the Elimination Chamber and defeated five other superstars to claim the WWE Championship.

It was the best moment of his career in the company, even though it didn't last long, as he held the championship for just 49 days. He lost to Randy Orton seven weeks later at WrestleMania 33, which eventually put an end to the feud between Wyatt and The Viper.