Remembering former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro on her 43rd Birthday 

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro should have been celebrating her 43rd birthday today. Unfortunately, following her sad passing back in 2019, the WWE Universe will now remember the former star for her accomplishments both inside and outside the squared circle.

Ashley Massaro won the RAW Diva Search back in 2005, which allowed the former star to embark on a brief wrestling career where she was immediately introduced to the RAW roster.

During her time with the promotion, Massaro was part of WrestleMania, posed for Playboy magazine, and came close to winning the Women's Championship when she took on Melina at WrestleMania 23.

Massaro was part of the business from 2005 until 2008 when she requested her release from the company in order to look after her daughter. In those three years, she was able to work alongside some of the biggest stars in the business, including Trish Stratus and Lita.

Ashley Massaro was a popular wrestler during her time in WWE

Massaro was one of several women at the time - including Torrie Wilson and Candice Michelle - who posed for Playboy magazine. Massaro was also a firm fan favorite during her time with the company and was included in some of the biggest storylines in the Women's Division, including Trish Stratus' deeply personal feud with Mickie James.

Massaro also appeared in several TV shows whilst working for the company - including Smallville, Survivor: China, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition - whilst also making appearances in several music videos.

After leaving the company, Ashley went on to work as a radio DJ for 94.3 The Shark and joined a lawsuit against WWE in 2016.

Massaro sadly passed away just 10 days before her 40th birthday back in 2019 after a battle with mental health. WWE went on to pay tribute to the former star at Money in the Bank a few days later.

Following her passing, several former Superstars set up a Go Fund Me page for Ashley's daughter which set a target of $100,000. That target has since been surpassed.

