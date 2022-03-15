Remembering WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away today. He was 63 years old.

Earlier this month, Hall was admitted to the hospital to undergo hip surgery and, while there, suffered three heart attacks. He was quickly placed on life support, but after his family had gathered, the decision was made to remove him from it.

Even so, the wrestling legend fought on for several hours before ultimately passing away.

Scott Hall's career spanned decades

Hall is best known for his time in WWE as four-time Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon (a persona he based on Al Pacino's character in the movie Scarface) and as a founding member of the New World Order in WCW alongside Kevin Nash and Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

However, his career in pro wrestling spanned even further than that.

Hall began his wrestling career in 1984 in Championship Wrestling from Florida, under the tutelage of fellow WWE Hall of Famer "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. He formed the tag team American Starship with Dan Spivey, where they were known as Starship Coyote and Eagle, respectively.

He would eventually make his way to the American Wrestling Association under his own name. He would stay with the company until 1989, at which point the cold weather of Minnesota and the promotion's waning success convinced him to join Jim Crockett Promotions.

Scott Hall's first run in the company didn't last long, and he soon found himself bouncing between promotions in Europe, Puerto Rico, and even a tryout with the World Wrestling Federation.

Eventually, he would make his way back to what would eventually become known as World Championship Wrestling. There he was paired with manager Diamond Dallas Page as part of Page's Diamond Mine stable. During this time, he became known as the Diamond Studd.

Hall would eventually move on to the grand stage of the WWF, where he took on the role of Razor Ramon. He wrestled for Vince McMahon for four years (from 1992 to 1996) before rejoining WCW, this time under his own name and alongside his Outsiders partner Kevin Nash. The two would join Hulk Hogan in founding the legendary nWo.

Following WCW's closure in 2001, Hall joined Nash and Hogan in returning to the WWF as the nWo. He even had a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X8, one of the biggest bouts of his WWE career. His career eventually wound down with short stints in TNA (IMPACT) and other promotions

Scott Hall dealt with substance abuse issues throughout his life -- so much so that ESPN ran an entire special about it. And while we're not here to dwell on that part of his life, it did influence his wrestling career in a number of ways -- including being the basis of a storyline during his later WCW tenure.

Thankfully, Scott was able to pull himself together thanks to friends like his long-time wrestling colleague Diamond Dallas Page. Page's rescue and rehabilitation of fellow wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts is well known, but what's less recognized is how he and his DDP Yoga program helped keep Hall alive as well.

In 2014, Scott Hall was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and he wrapped up his speech with one of the most iconic moments the institution has ever seen, and perhaps ever will.

All of us at Sportskeeda send our thoughts and love to Scott Hall's family, friends, and fans. He is a legend that will be missed and also remembered for decades.

Rest in peace, Scott.

