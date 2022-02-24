Renee Paquette reveals why she didn't join Jon Moxley in AEW after her WWE exit

Renee Paquette has been gone from WWE for a while now. She left in the summer of 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that year. She hasn't signed with any promotion, although she continues to cover wrestling through her podcast. She recently revealed the duration of her non-compete clause with WWE and why she didn't sign with AEW.

Many assumed that post-WWE, Renee Paquette would join her husband Jon Moxley in AEW. For some, it was a foregone conclusion, but it never happened.

In an appearance on the SHAK Wrestling podcast, the host addressed the fact that everybody keeps asking Renee about the possibility of her signing with AEW. When asked the duration of her non-compete clause with WWE, Paquette revealed that she was bound for a year:

"I had a 12-month non-compete [clause]."

When asked about whether the non-compete clause affected her post-WWE plans, she said that it didn't and also explained why she didn't sign with AEW:

"It didn't really affect it because when I left WWE, I wasn't looking to go from one place to another. I did so much there [with WWE]. I literally wore every hat I could possibly wear and it was awesome. But I wanted to take that and turn it into something different. I didn't know what opportunity there was in AEW, maybe there would be something great there. But I wanted to take everything I learned with WWE and move it into a different path. I really just wanted to use that to create something for myself."

You can listen to the clip below. It starts at 9:00

Renee Paquette doesn't want to be exclusive to wrestling

Renee Paquette previously revealed in early 2021 to Chris Van Vliet that the reason she didn't want to jump to AEW was that she didn't want to be known exclusively as the wrestling girl.

The host of SHAK Wrestling podcast mentioned that fans are so used to seeing people like Renee in a certain role that when they branch out to do something else, they get protective.

However, Renee Paquette has always been open about her various interests and doing something else. Ultimately, her decade-long tenure with WWE will serve as a stepping stone to bigger things in the future.

