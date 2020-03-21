Renee Young offered title shot at WrestleMania 36 by current Champion

Young had recently stated that she is down to wrestle a match.

She had a rather interesting response to the offer.

On tonight's edition of SmackDown, WWE Backstage panelist Paige made a huge announcement in regards to the SmackDown Women's title match at WrestleMania 36. The former Divas Champion said that Bayley will defend her title against five women in a 6-Pack elimination match at The Show of Shows.

Bayley will take on Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Sasha Banks, and it's safe to say that the odds are heavily stacked against her. Soon after the announcement was made, Bayley took to Twitter and sent out a barrage of tweets, addressing her opponents at WrestleMania.

Bayley took a shot at Paige in the process, and called out WWE Backstage host Renee Young in one of her tweets. She stated that Paige is handing out title shots, and asked Renee whether she wants in, indicating that she won't mind Young being added to the mix.

The tweet garnered an amusing response from Young, who hinted that stepping into the ring with her won't end well for Bayley. Fans might remember that Renee had recently said that she's down to step into the ring at this point. Check out the exchange below:

You don’t want this super kick, Bayley. https://t.co/ATg7aGqfEn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) March 21, 2020

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4 and 5, at the WWE Performance Center, as well as other locations. Judging by Bayley's recent tweets, it seemed like she was happy to not defend her title at The Show of Shows.

Now, though, she faces a monumental task and would have to deliver the performance of a lifetime to come out of WrestleMania with the title on her shoulders.