Renee Young reveals how long her WWE non-compete clause is; joining AEW

Renee Young left WWE only two weeks ago and since then has opened up about her time in the company, as well as providing some hints about the future. However, when it comes to appearing in AEW, it seems that fans will have to wait much longer than expected for Young to make her appearance in the company, if she chooses to sign with the company.

Jon Moxley, Renee Young's husband, is the current AEW Champion, and so there has been a lot of speculation about Young making the jump to AEW, now that she has left WWE. Now, during a recent appearance with Sports Media Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Renee Young talked about the length of her non-compete clause, as well as joining AEW.

Also read: Jim Cornette criticizes Renee Young's marriage to Jon Moxley

Also, fans can check out Chris Jericho's interview with Sportskeeda, where he talked about his feud with Jon Moxley, among other things.

Renee Young on her WWE non-compete clause; signing with AEW

Advertisement

Renee Young revealed that she felt that going to AEW would certainly main sense. However, she will have to wait as her non-compete WWE clause comes to around one year.

"I've accumulated a mass of wrestling knowledge over the last eight years that it would be kind of dumb to just throw that away. It seems like doing that would be kind of a waste of the last almost ten years. I don't even know if I'm legally allowed to say how long my non-compete clause is, but it's in and around [1 year]. I don't know - I'm just a girl that likes to talk about wrestling. I'm not into the legal jargon."

Renee Young went on to talk about what sort of role she could take up in AEW after leaving WWE.

I will return for this. An exclusive engagement where I slap the bob right off her cute little head! 😂😭 https://t.co/RpLs2plBsu — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 26, 2020

"I think if that was something that ever were to come up [working with AEW], I don't think that putting me on commentary is the right move. Even when I started doing commentary, I was stoked to do that but it was never a goal of mine. My dreams are not dashed by not being on commentary. I tried to pitch to the head writers of SmackDown to use me like UFC uses Megan Olivi, and she feels like an important part of the broadcast. I think that roaming reporter type of role would be awesome with any wrestling company."