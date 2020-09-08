Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Renee Young reveals how long her WWE non-compete clause is; joining AEW

Renee Young in WWE; Jon Moxley has made a name for himself as the AEW Champion
Renee Young in WWE; Jon Moxley has made a name for himself as the AEW Champion
Anirban
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 08 Sep 2020, 18:13 IST
News
Advertisement

Renee Young left WWE only two weeks ago and since then has opened up about her time in the company, as well as providing some hints about the future. However, when it comes to appearing in AEW, it seems that fans will have to wait much longer than expected for Young to make her appearance in the company, if she chooses to sign with the company.

View this post on Instagram

This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!! An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a fucking dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things Icouldn’t have even imagined or dreamt up. From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, tbeing the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I’ve been so lucky. But it’s also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that’s landed me in these amazing spots. I’ve had such an incredible run with WWE. It’s changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What’s next? Do I stay satisfied with what I’ve done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter. I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it’s time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up. Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I’m excited for the future! Thanks for everything ❤️

A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneepaquette) on

Jon Moxley, Renee Young's husband, is the current AEW Champion, and so there has been a lot of speculation about Young making the jump to AEW, now that she has left WWE. Now, during a recent appearance with Sports Media Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Renee Young talked about the length of her non-compete clause, as well as joining AEW.

Also read: Jim Cornette criticizes Renee Young's marriage to Jon Moxley

Also, fans can check out Chris Jericho's interview with Sportskeeda, where he talked about his feud with Jon Moxley, among other things.

Renee Young on her WWE non-compete clause; signing with AEW

Advertisement

Renee Young revealed that she felt that going to AEW would certainly main sense. However, she will have to wait as her non-compete WWE clause comes to around one year.

"I've accumulated a mass of wrestling knowledge over the last eight years that it would be kind of dumb to just throw that away. It seems like doing that would be kind of a waste of the last almost ten years. I don't even know if I'm legally allowed to say how long my non-compete clause is, but it's in and around [1 year]. I don't know - I'm just a girl that likes to talk about wrestling. I'm not into the legal jargon."

Renee Young went on to talk about what sort of role she could take up in AEW after leaving WWE.

"I think if that was something that ever were to come up [working with AEW], I don't think that putting me on commentary is the right move. Even when I started doing commentary, I was stoked to do that but it was never a goal of mine. My dreams are not dashed by not being on commentary. I tried to pitch to the head writers of SmackDown to use me like UFC uses Megan Olivi, and she feels like an important part of the broadcast. I think that roaming reporter type of role would be awesome with any wrestling company."
Published 08 Sep 2020, 18:13 IST
AEW Renee Young
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी