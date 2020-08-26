Renee Young reveals three WWE personalities she loved interacting with the most

SummerSlam 2020 was the final WWE pay-per-view for Renee Young, who left the company after being part of it for eight years. In the aftermath of the show, Young was a guest on this week's WWE The Bump and reflected on her time with the company.

During her time with WWE, Renee Young conducted hundreds of backstage interviews, did commentary on shows, and interacted with almost every other personnel both on and off-screen. The former Talking Smack host revealed a small list of WWE personalities with whom she loved interacting with through the years.

Renee Young reveals the WWE personalities she loved interacting with

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Renee Young reflected on her journey in WWE and also revealed that the three people whom she loved interacting and interviewing the most. She named Paul Heyman, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.

"I always love a good heel interview. I've had some really great moments with Paul Heyman, I think that was something that really sort of brought me up a level when I was doing a lot of my backstage interviews and whatnot. I think that really let me flex my acting chops a lot so I've always really thanked him and for those moments, I mean even him posting about those moments to know that they also mean something to him."

Renee Young further spoke on how she always loved interacting with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. She further added that Owens would usually say stuff to have her pop and also mentioned about Samoa Joe's feud against her husband, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), prior to his departure from the company.

"Kevin Owens is always really great because he would always just say ridiculous things and try to get me to pop. And Samoa Joe, because Joe at point was doing a program with my husband and he would say stuff to me about Jon and that was the time that I would always feel like, you're trying to be professional interviewer because that's my role on camera but everybody knows that Jon and I are married to have to like get that little undertone of like 'how dare you say that about my husband?'"- said Renee Young.

As things stand, it is still unknown what the future holds for Renee Young.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.