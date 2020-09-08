Renee Young reveals how Triple H and other WWE officials reacted backstage to her leaving

Renee Young recently made the decision to leave WWE for good. She appeared on Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch and talked about the process of leaving WWE and how Triple H and other officials reacted to her decision about leaving the company.

After joining WWE back in 2012 and spending 8 years with the company, before announcing that she would be leaving the company a few days before leaving SummerSlam. The WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view was her last day working for the company where she stood out due to her skills as an interviewer and an on-air personality, no matter what role she was placed in. Now, Renee Young has left WWE and will be moving on to other aspects of her life.

Also read: Jim Cornette criticizes Renee Young's marriage to Jon Moxley

Also, fans can check out Sportskeeda's interview with Triple H from last year, where he talked about the flexibility of the WWE NXT roster.

Renee Young on how Triple H and other backstage officials reacted to her leaving WWE

Advertisement

Renee Young revealed that she had been talking to Michael Cole about what she was thinking and Cole was talking to Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Kevin Dunn about them. At this time, Renee Young was not under a WWE contract and was only an employee, so all she had to do was put in the two-week notice.

She even texted with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon about it, and said goodbye to Vince McMahon on her last day. She shared that thy all knew where she was in her mindset and understood as they knew that given her vast skill set, there was not a lot for her to do in WWE.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 25, 2020

"I had been talking to Cole about everything and how I was feeling. He was taking those conversations up and talking to Vince, Hunter, and Kevin Dunn to let them know. Keep in mind, too, that I was not under a contract. I was just a WWE employee, so all I had to do was put my two-week notice in. It felt very bizarre, but I texted with Hunter and Steph. I went and said goodbye to Vince and everyone on my last day, but everyone just kind of knew where I was at. They understood that with my skillset, there's just not much for me to do right now."

Credit for the quote: Wrestling Inc