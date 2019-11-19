Renee Young to interview former WCW Champion on WWE Backstage

Tomorrow's episode of WWE Backstage is already set to be the biggest broadcast of the show since its debut, featuring the returning CM Punk with a live mic. On top of that, there are going to be a few more wrestling personalities on the show, including the former WCW Champion David Arquette.

David Arquette to feature on WWE Backstage

The WWE on Fox Twitter account has announced that Arquette will be featured on WWE Backstage as he will be featured on the 'Promo School' segment.

Former WCW Champion @DavidArquette goes to 'Promo School' on an all-new @WWE Backstage TOMORROW at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/gnSoivQEga — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 19, 2019

David Arquette in WCW and wrestling

Although an actor, David Arquette has paid his dues in the wrestling ring over his time there. In 2000, to promote his movie Ready to Rumble, the actor was featured on WCW and even won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship — a moment known for being critical in the eventual death of the company.

Recently, David Arquette has re-entered the wrestling ring making appearances in CWFH, Border City Wrestling, and NWA, as well as wrestling in a Death Match against Nick Gage at Joey Janela's LA Confidential event.

