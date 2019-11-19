WWE RAW Results November 18th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

What a brawl to close the night

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and called for Bayley or Shayna to meet her for a fight as she couldn't wait till Sunday. The IIconics answered the challenge and Becky wanted to take them both on alone.

Charlotte came out and said she was going to join the match whether either of them liked it or not. Just before the match started, Samoa Joe joined the commentary team.

Segment rating: B

Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. The IIconics

NXT still has something to prove

Charlotte and Becky were having trouble co-operating as The IIconics took the early momentum on Flair. Charlotte hit the Figure Four on Kay while Becky hit the Bexploder on Royce for the win.

Result: Becky Lynch & Charlotte def. The IIconics

Shayna and her 'horsewomen' attacked The IIconics and both champs went after them. They followed them into the audience but the security stopped the main roster Superstars. Becky struck down a security member before the segment ended.

Match rating: A

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were backstage, giving an interview, when the AOP mauled them like wild animals.

The OC were out next and they were mad at Humberto and wanted to teach him a lesson.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Karl Anderson

Carrillo takes flight

Anderson started off strong but Carrillo picked up the slack soon enough. The OC got involved and the Street Profits were out to make things even. Carrillo wiped them out with a huge dive before joining up with the Profits.

Carrillo dodged a powerbomb and went for the finisher but the OC were about to interfere but the Profits ran their own interference and reversed a pin, getting the win for Humberto.

Result: Humberto Carrillo def. Karl Anderson

Match rating: A

Backstage, Seth Rollins said he was ready to face Andrade in a one on one match.

