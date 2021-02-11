Backstage update on alternate entrants for the 2021 Royal Rumble - Reports

There have been many reports on what went down backstage at this year's Royal Rumble, and which WWE Superstars were there as alternate entrants.

According to Fightful, one of the alternate entrants present at the event was WWE SmackDown Superstar, Murphy. He hasn't been seen on television for quite some time following his storyline with the Mysterio family.

As well as former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Murphy being listed as an alternate for the Royal Rumble match, a current holder of the titles was in the same position on the night. Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander has also been named as a star who was an alternate entrant at the event.

A star who was present at the Royal Rumble but according to Fightful wasn't listed as an alternate for the men's match was one-half of the Street Profits, Montez Ford.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was backstage at the event, but not listed to compete. Ford has been seen in photos congratulating his wife, Bianca Belair, on her win in the women's Royal Rumble match, which could have been the reason why he was present.

A former United States Champion wasn't in plans for the 2021 Royal Rumble match

So far, nothing is known in regards to whether former WWE United States Champion Andrade was present at the 2021 Royal Rumble. The fiance of 2020 women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE television since October last year.

Some WWE fans seemed to be expecting a return from Andrade at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but that didn't come to fruition. The popular star hasn't been seen since he and his former manager, Zelina Vega, were attacked by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Since this, Vega was released by WWE due to the controversial third-party platform ban, and her contract officially ended this week.