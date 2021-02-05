Report: Cesaro replaced in big SmackDown angle for not signing a new WWE contract 

A lot has been said about Cesaro's WWE contract status in recent weeks. WrestlingInc was the first to report that Cesaro's contract will expire following WrestleMania 37.

Dave Meltzer has now provided more details on Cesaro's standing in the WWE in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer speculated that Cesaro might have verbally agreed or signed a new deal a few weeks ago.

WWE originally had several creative plans for Cesaro amid his contract situation. Meltzer reported that Cesaro was set to be in Shinsuke Nakamura's place during the recent angle in the gauntlet match on SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan came up with the idea to have a babyface run through the field in the gauntlet match only to get screwed over in the end by a heel. In this instance, Roman Reigns stopped Nakamura's dream run, and Adam Pearce eventually won the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Daniel Bryan wanted Cesaro in the role, but WWE replaced the Swiss Cyborg with Nakamura as Cesaro had not signed a new WWE deal. Cesaro was originally scheduled to play the babyface in the angle.

Some noted that Shinsuke Nakamura did get over a bit in the gauntlet match. However, as Meltzer highlighted, it is tough to judge how much it improved Nakamura's stock due to the lack of live fans.

There was never a plan to follow up on Shinsuke Nakamura's angle as the WWE has told him that his role is to make new Superstars.

Cesaro's WWE career and future

Cesaro has been in the WWE since 2011, and he has been a constant fixture in the mid-card and tag team division in the company.

The fans love Cesaro, and he is also respected by his peers and colleagues in the WWE. During a recent interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Natalya called Cesaro the world's greatest professional wrestler.

"Cesaro is the greatest professional wrestler in the world. There is nobody that can touch him. There is no Superstar today; that is Cesaro. So, I can't wait to watch Cesaro shine and hopefully get a chance to main event WrestleMania."

As noted above, Cesaro might have already signed a new WWE deal, and the fans should expect to see the 40-year-old wrestler in a WWE ring for a few more years.