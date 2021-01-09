Report: Former WWE Champion trying to get NXT Superstars pushed on the main roster despite Vince McMahon 'losing interest'

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that a former WWE Champion, who is also part of the creative team, is the one who wants more NXT Superstars pushed on the main roster. Daniel Bryan reportedly is a big supporter of pushing new talent in the WWE even though NXT recruits have had a poor track record on the main roster.

The report stated former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has been making the case for younger stars to be pushed on the main roster despite Vince McMahon losing interest in them, which has led to Superstars such as Andrade and Aleister Black barely being used on TV.

Bryan in particular with his role in creative has been pushing to bring in more NXT talent to Smackdown to freshen things up but the counter has been the track record of everyone brought up in the last two years from NXT and how Vince ends up losing interest in them and that there is a roster full of guys who could be used that aren’t even on television now.

The report also stated that it would be easier now to get someone like Damien Priest over as compared to Andrade or Black because of the poor way in which they have been booked since making their main roster debuts.

Of course they’ve all been typecast as losers and it is easier to get over a guy like Priest than a guy like Black or Andrade who you’ve just abused.

Daniel Bryan wants new talent being pushed in WWE

It is no secret that Daniel Bryan has been a vocal supporter of getting lesser-known talent pushed. One of the prime examples of Bryan trying to make a star out of a Superstar is Drew Gulak.

Bryan had taken the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion under his wing and even formed a short-lived tag team with Gulak to help boost his standing on the main roster.