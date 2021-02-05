Report: WWE has finally decided Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 37 opponent

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing match which has put an end to their long-running feud on SmackDown. With WrestleMania not far away, there has been a lot of speculation on who Roman Reigns will face at the Grandest Stage of Them All. As per a recent report, the 2021 Royal Rumble winner, Edge, will be challenging The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 37.

Edge returned to WWE at Royal Rumble and managed to win the match even though he drew the number one entry into the match. The Rated-R Superstar outlasted 29 other Superstars to get a guaranteed shot at a WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 37.

Since Edge is a RAW Superstar, it was believed that he would be going after Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of WON has noted that the current plan is for Edge to face Roman Reigns at the PPV.

At press time, while not announced, one of the WrestleMania main events will be Edge challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal title. Edge winning was for the storyline that Edge retired as champion and now that he’s come back, is looking to regain the title as the culmination of his return. Right now there is no plan regarding who wins this match.

WWE finally decided Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 37 opponent

There had been a lot of speculation as to who Roman Reigns would be facing at WrestleMania 37 before WWE finally locked-in Edge as the challenger. It was initially believed that Daniel Bryan or Big E would be winning the Royal Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns.

Some reports had also suggested that WWE were thinking of having Goldberg or Drew McIntyre face Roman Reigns. However, it looks like a 'spear vs spear' encounter between The Tribal Chief and The Rated R Superstar has now been locked in by the company.